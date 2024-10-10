Bhopinder Singh | Why India needs to be watchful as new spymaster takes over at ISI

If you want to read the tea leaves of the direction that those who run the government of Pakistan seek to pursue, keep a hawk’s eye on the choice of its spymaster, that is the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Arguably the second most powerful post in Pakistan (after the Army chief), it acts as the key bridge between various competing forces — the Pakistani “establishment” (meaning the military), civilian politicians, the clergy, international partners (such as China, the Arab sheikhdoms and the United States) and even the so-called “non-state actors”, et al.

The recent appointment of Lt. Gen. Asim Malik as the new D-G of the ISI has the unequivocal stamp of the Pakistan Army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, and his clear preference. Beyond the charade of a democratically elected government, run by the completely beholden and “selected” coalition of the unlikely partners — the PML-N and the PPP — the real McCoy in the current Pakistani narrative is Gen. Asim Munir. Therefore, his choice of Lt. Gen. Asim Malik is indicative of the auguries.

It is important to remember that there is no formal procedure for the appointment of the ISI D-G, either in the Army Act or the Constitution (except for the practice of the Army chief proposing three names to the PM for the final decision). Unlike in the past, there was no news of who the three prospective candidates were (if at all), and a cryptic announcement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that Lt. Gen. Asim Malik would be the new ISI D-G.

The ISI D-G can significantly shape the national destiny, as the “religiously minded” D-G ISI Lt. Gen. Muhammad Riaz Khan did in supporting Gen. Zia-ul Haq’s coup, or his successor Lt. Gen. Akhtar Abdus Rahman did in the 1980s’ ISI-CIA campaign in Afghanistan. They could also harbour unprofessional ambitions like the infamous Lt. Gen. Hamid Gul (“father of the Taliban”) or be bigoted and “anti-West” like Lt. Gen. Javed Nasir, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Susha Pasha or Lt. Gen. Mahmud Ahmed were. Some openly interfered in domestic politics and were mired in personal amoralities like Lt. Gen. Zaheerul Islam. But perhaps the most unhinged and politically aligned (to Imran Khan) in recent times is the much-in-the-news Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, now facing court-martial, who was practically removed from the ISI and later “retired” by his superiors at the Rawalpindi GHQ. Today he faces the consequences of siding with Imran Khan, who was fighting against the Pakistani “establishment”, which ironically had handpicked him, earlier. Essentially, each ISI D-G left an indelible imprint on the national narrative as they were in a position to manipulate it to suit their ideological and partisan beliefs. In many ways, the incumbent ISI D-G defines the larger tenor and conduct of Pakistan.

Going by that logic, the choice of a thoroughbred professional like Lt. Gen. Asim Malik appears to be reassuring. From the heartland of Pakistani soldering (Sargodha) and hailing from the martial Awan clan, he is the son of Sandhurst-educated Lt. Gen. Ghulam Muhammad Malik. Himself a “sword of honour” from the Pakistan Military Academy, he has served in significant command and staff postings, including in the restive areas of Waziristan and Balochistan. More important, he is not expected to be “anti-West”, given that he has trained in Fort Leavenworth with the US Army and at the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK. These international exposures and also as the rare serving soldier with a Ph.D. on the sensitive topic of “Pakistan-US relations”, ought to afford a certain strategic nuance, moderation and measure in outlook. Given that his senior command responsibilities of a brigade and a division have entailed counter-terrorism operations and crossfire from across the Durand Line (Pakistan-Afghan border), as opposed to threats from the Line of Control (with India), he should be aware of the pernicious implications of religious extremism and nurturing “terror nurseries”, as these have turned into Frankenstein’s monsters.

This is not to suggest, however, that Pakistan will change its basic belief in regarding India as the “enemy”, that will remain an existential reality for Pakistan's “establishment” to retain its own relevance and bloated budgets. But given the unprecedented terror attacks and fatalities on their soldiers by elements that were once seeded and nurtured by the Pakistani “establishment”, pandering to religious extremism could take a back seat. His profile naturally lends itself to approachability by the US and other Western patrons, who faced cold reception from “anti-West” ISI D-Gs like Lt. Gen. Ahmed Susha Pasha or Lt. Gen. Mahmud Ahmed in recent times.

He is also expected to keep a distance from revisionist politicians from the clerical order or the likes of “Taliban Khan” (Imran Khan), whose politics tend to be regressive, puritanical and reactionary.

The Pakistani “establishment” seems to be in cleansing mode as it steps up the pressure on residual elements of Imran Khan’s regime, including “sorting out” former ISI D-G Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed. At this crucial stage, Lt. Gen. Asim Malik has been chosen to take charge as ISI D-G. Unlike many other contemporaries, his track record suggests straightforward soldiering and that itself is a welcome break from what could have been yet another over-ambitious, religiously charged or partisan general. However, India can never lower its guard with any top-ranking Pakistani general, let alone the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence.

The writer is a retired lieutenant-general and a former lieutenant-governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry