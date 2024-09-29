Anita Katyal | Omar-Rahul bond gets weakened by poll? Kolkata bids farewell to trams

Politics and personal relationships do not mix. This was increasingly apparent during the ongoing poll campaign in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah are known to be old family friends. Their parties have even forged an alliance in these elections. But the two clearly have their differences when it comes to their political stakes in the poll-bound state. According to political observers the two leaders are said to be upset with each other for different reasons. As a result, Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah have not addressed any joint rallies during the poll campaign though Farooq Abdullah did join the Congress leader at a public meeting on his last trip. Omar Abdullah is miffed that the Congress has not focussed enough on the Jammu region where it is in direct contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party and that Rahul Gandhi has campaigned in constituencies where their parties are engaged in a “friendly fight”. On his part, Rahul Gandhi is unhappy that despite the electoral pact between their parties, the National Conference has encouraged a number of candidates from its ranks to contest as independents against Congress candidates.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had campaigned vigorously during the last Lok Sabha election as well as the earlier assembly polls. She had made such a favourable impression that political observers acknowledged that she had contributed significantly to the Congress party’s improved performance. But surprisingly she was not seen or heard during the initial rounds of campaigning in the ongoing assembly elections.Much to the relief of despairing party leaders, she finally addressed a rally in Jammu on Saturday. The campaign in Haryana is picking up now and though there is no word about Priyanka Gandhi’s tour programme so far Congress leaders are reassured that she will eventually make it to the electoral battlefield there.The party is particularly keen that she addresses a joint rally with Vinesh Phogat and Sirsa MP Selja to consolidate the women’s vote. It would also dispel the impression that the Congress had humiliated Dalits by ignoring Selja’s concerns. The senior Congress leader had stayed away from the campaign trail for a few days as she was said to be upset over the denial of tickets to her loyalists.