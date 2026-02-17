Aakar Patel | Of India’s National Song And Anthem… Ways To Boost The Nationalistic Spirit

There is always a shortage of nationalism in our country, because there seems to be so much demand for it. In all of my decades I had not known of a demand for Vande Mataram to be tagged on to the national anthem, but now we are told this is to be the case.

There are six stanzas to the song which will have to be memorised for those of us who do not know them. The recitation will have to be three minutes and 10 seconds long, as the ministry of home affairs has ordered. It is unclear in the orders whether this singing is voluntary (like Aadhaar) or compulsory (also like Aadhaar).

This confusion arises from the wording. The ministry of home affairs tells us that “it is not possible to give an exhaustive list of occasions on which the singing — as opposed to the playing — of the official version of National Song can be permitted”, but it helpfully adds that “there is no objection to the singing… as long as it is done with due respect”. There are no guidelines on what constitutes due respect, but we will no doubt find out soon what constitutes violation. The more nationalistic among us will educate those who are less so.

Why I say it is unclear whether it is voluntary or not is because the order adds that “the National Song may be sung on occasions which, although not strictly ceremonial, are nevertheless invested with significance because of the presence of ministers, etc” and further that “mass singing is desirable”. What does the “etc” include or exclude? What is the true interpretation of “desirable”?

Again, we shall find out what happens when someone chooses to interpret the words “may” and “desirable” as being indicators of voluntary action. But all this is ultimately beside the point. The point, the main one, is that there is always a shortage of nationalism in our country and this is one way in which the shortage can be met. And it is also the case that this sort of thing works, as our history tells us.

Exactly 50 years ago, in 1976, the then government added “fundamental duties” to the Constitution. These duties are to “promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India, transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities; to renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women”. Who can deny that this has happened? India would not be the global example for brotherhood and the safety of women if these instructions had not come to us.

There is also on the list “protect and improve the natural environment, including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife, and to have compassion for living creatures” and, my favourite, “develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform”.

These duties were added because nationalism was in high demand and short supply in 1976 and that is the case of the present as well.

Cynics and haters of the present dispensation will argue that there are other ways to show love of nation. That anthems and slogans are peripheral to national progress. That we would be better off as a nation if we were also to behave better in traffic, for instance, and we were to not litter. The national song talks about rivers and it would be difficult to name a country where the waters are filthier than the ones here.

We could show our patriotism through refusing to take or give bribes. Or through not attempting to cheat on taxes, something that comes so naturally to the most patriotic among us that it is a wonder tax evasion has not been included in fundamental duties.

There is a long list of things that can be added here, but, as our government and its defenders will likely say: these are things that the citizens of many nations can do. They are not special.

We need something unique and distinct to show our love. That is precisely what this new order has given us. “Whenever the official version of the National Song is sung or played”, the ministry of home affairs order cautions, “the audience shall stand to attention”. Perhaps what this means is that once it has been determined by the venue that the song is to be played, the audience must comply and then participation is no longer voluntary. If that is the case, then what is the difference between the song and the anthem? One does not know, but our government in its wisdom surely does.

There is more: “In all schools, the day’s work may begin with the community singing of the National Song.” In my opinion, this is necessary to instil the same levels of patriotism in the next generation as are to be found in our generation, and the one before ours. There are other benefits as well.

The unemployed will utilise their spare time memorising the six stanzas. They will further be productive by policing the crowd to see who is unobservant and straying from “proper decorum”. Reports of them doing so violently should start reaching us at any moment now. The lazy will stand an additional three minutes and 10 seconds and improve their fitness.

The nation progresses.

The writer is the chair of Amnesty International India. Twitter: @aakar_patel