68th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

181,827

8,332

Recovered

86,936

4,303

Deaths

5,185

205

Maharashtra65168280812197 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat1635692321007 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh78914444343 Uttar Pradesh77014651213 West Bengal48131775302 Andhra Pradesh3461228960 Bihar3359120915 Karnataka292299749 Telangana2499141277 Jammu and Kashmir234190828 Punjab2197194942 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala120957510 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chhatisgarh4471021 Chandigarh2891994 Tripura2711720 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa70420 Manipur6060 Puducherry57230 Nagaland3600 Meghalaya27121 Arunachal Pradesh310 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Opinion Columnists 31 May 2020 Waqyanawis | Coronav ...
Opinion, Columnists

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

COLUMNIST | WAQYANAWIS
Published May 31, 2020, 7:12 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2020, 7:12 pm IST
In Uttar Pradesh, the Muslim clergy is rubbing its eyes in disbelief at the way chief minister Yogi Adityanath has started behaving
During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo
 During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Post-Eid bonhomie

The coronavirus pandemic is showing the many sides of various politicians. In Uttar Pradesh, the Muslim clergy is rubbing its eyes in disbelief at the way chief minister Yogi Adityanath has started behaving. Apparently, a day after Eid, he personally called up some Muslim notables complimenting them on the way Eid prayers were offered throughout the sprawling state without any major violation of lockdown or of social distancing norms. Yogi reportedly promised to visit some Muslim centres, too. During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed.

 

Chouhan ‘CoV-impeded’

The cabinet expansion in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan ministry seems jinxed. Mr Chouhan, under pressure from Jyotiraditya Scindia camp followers, wants to expand his council of ministers to accommodate those who had defected from the Congress. But each time Mr Chouhan contemplates something, the coronavirus scare prevents him from going ahead. This week, when everything appeared fine and final, six employees at Bhopal’s Raj Bhawan tested Covid-19 positive, converting the venue of the swearing-in into a red, containment zone. Mr Chouhan has reason to worry as the Rajya Sabha polls are slated to be held in the state, and Assembly by-elections to 24 seats are due.

Uddhav safe for now?

There is a build-up of doubt regarding the longevity of Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra. Well-placed sources think it is a creation of former state BJP chief minister Devender Fadnavis who is wary of the overtures made by rivals such as Narayan Rane. Delhi — the euphemism for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah combine — does not seem to be interested in toppling the Thackeray ministry.

Jogi’s identity capital

The late Ajit Jogi was a pragmatic politician. The former Chhattisgarh chief minister used to make full use of his satnami harijan, tribal and Christian credentials as per the political situation he faced. His tribal record was legally contested, as was his acceptance of Christian faith, which remained hazy in the public domain. Once a Muslim Congress politician was given charge of the state where Mr Jogi was a stakeholder. The bureaucrat-turned-politician would seek help pointing that he was ‘ahle-kitab’ [follower of the same book(s)]. Mr Jogi’s exit from the Congress and fallout with the Nehru-Gandhi families remains mired in mystery. According to some in the know of things, the Gandhis and Mr Jogi fell out over the (in)famous Balco deal. P. Chidambaram is said to have briefed 10 Janpath in such a manner that no church or Christianity came to his rescue.

DA matters dearly

Central government employees and retired officials are deeply exercised over the denial of dearness allowance till July 2021. The Central government has suspended DA in view of the coronavirus pandemic, but babus have their own issues. DA matters a lot to those on verge of retirement as their pension is fixed as per salary and DA structure at the time of retirement. This fixing of pension has financial repercussion on a retiring official's finance for the remainder of his/her life. There are thousands who retire virtually every month at all levels at the Centre and in the states.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, covid-19 up, cm yogi adityanath


Latest From Opinion

Representational image (AFP)

Pavan K.Varma | Prophets of doom’? We all ignored India’s poor

Guest workers and their family members from Maharastra hold kitchen utensils as they protest against the government for the lack of food in a slum area, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on the outskirts of Amritsar. PTI Photo

Bela Bhatia | Comfy India would do well to brace for Aakrosh, 2020

How many women need not state their purpose before leaving the homestead, even to go to the park, especially to go to the park because it is a discretionary destination? AFP Photo

Sucheta Dasgupta | The ‘almost-stigma’ of not breaking quarantine

Finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

DC Edit | Data shows FY 2019-20 was one of the bad years for India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Columnists

Sucheta Dasgupta | The ‘almost-stigma’ of not breaking quarantine

How many women need not state their purpose before leaving the homestead, even to go to the park, especially to go to the park because it is a discretionary destination? AFP Photo

Farrukh Dhondy | The curious friendship of Boris and Dominic

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings leaves his residence in north London on May 27, 2020. AFP Photo

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli: Let them have song

Guest workers walk on a road as they wait for transportation to go back to their hometowns, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Allahabad. PTI Photo

Abhijit Bhattacharyya | Given China’s psyche, can we take ‘soft line’at face value?

A Chinese soldier stands next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China (AFP file photo)

Shobhaa De | Where are our godmen when they are needed?

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham