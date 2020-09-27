The Indian Premier League 2020

Opinion Columnists 27 Sep 2020 Waqyanawis | Modi� ...
Opinion, Columnists
Waqyanawis
The writer is a keen observer of the goings-on in the backrooms of power.

Waqyanawis | Modi's beard, Nirmala's bad luck, Azad's final speech

Published Sep 27, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2020, 1:31 pm IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad said that if the winter session is postponed he might not be back in the Rajya Sabha
Is Narendra Modi's long beard the result of a 'mannat'? (PTI)
 Is Narendra Modi's long beard the result of a 'mannat'? (PTI)

WhatsApp smarts

The eight opposition MPs who staged a sit-in after being suspended in the Rajya Sabha for creating a ruckus over the farm bills formed a WhatsApp group to keep in touch with one another.  The groups is called Eight and Safe.

 

The only one of the eight MPs who made friends with the rest was TMC MP Dola Sen, a trade unionist. Congress MP Rajeev Satav, whose birthday coincidentally was on the day of the dharna, also got to cut his cake once the cameras left. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh spent the longest time hanging around with the protesting MPs. He was the first to arrange for dhoklas and sandwiches for the eight. Food came in plenty, with many leaders across the opposition parties pitching in. The eight remained safe, too.

Priyanka’s karmabhoomi

Rahul Gandhi skipped the monsoon session of Parliament and was not much missed, either in his own party or elsewhere. In his absence, Priyanka Gandhi took centrestage. There is a buzz that Priyanka may go for a darshan at Pithambara Peeth at Datia in Madhya Pradesh, where crucial Assembly by-elections will be held. The Gwalior-Chambal and Bundelkhand region of the state shares a boundary with Uttar Pradesh which has been Priyanka’s “karmabhoomi” of sorts.

 

Post for Dr Kafeel

Priyanka was photographed with Dr Kafeel who was acquitted by the High Court recently after a prolonged period of harassment and imprisonment by the Yogi Adityanath regime. Priyanka reportedly wants Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to accommodate Dr Kafeel as an assistant professor in Rajasthan. Gehlot is in a dilemma. He does not want to say no to Priyanka but at the same time he is wary of any communal backlash in his state.

Azad reconciled

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has virtually been singled out among the G-23 dissenters within the Congress, is almost certain that he is not returning to the Rajya Sabha. So a day before the monsoon session ended a week ahead of schedule, the former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister got a chance to speak.

 

Instead of beginning with the topic Azad, who is also leader of the opposition in the Upper House, opened his speech by saying that if the Covid pandemic continues and the winter session is postponed, this may be his last speech in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress insiders say Azad’s term is ending in February 2021 and he has no chance to return simply because there are no vacancies. However, Congress party leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is all set to continue in spite of becoming Bengal party chief. Apparently the party leadership wants him to go to West Bengal in a position of power and the floor leader's position gives him that political heft, they argue.

 

Best female performer

The BJP Parliamentary Board is set to be expanded in view of some vacancies. Many are eyeing the singular woman’s slot. Ironic as it may sound, some leading lights of the BJP women parliamentarians reportedly draw comfort from the poor state of economy in the context of parliamentary board vacancy. In their wisdom, prospects of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman making the cut have receded due to the minister’s inability to accelerate the economy.

Modi's long beard

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi not trimming his beard? A personal choice seems to have become a subject matter of intense speculation and discussion. Some think it may have to do with a “mannat” [a secret special prayer] where the seeker often stops trimming hair. Going by this view, the Prime Minister is seeking divine help and wishing for a coronavirus-free India at the earliest.

 

...
Tags: modi's long beard, ghulam nabi azad, rajya sabha suspension, priyanka gandhi, bjp parliamentary board


Latest From Opinion

AAP MP Sanjay Singh stages a protest over his suspension from the remaining monsoon session of Parliament over the ruckus created in the Rajya Sabha. (PTI)

Anand K Sahay | Can fury over farm bills trigger a wider stir?

A UN handout photo shows delegates attending the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (AFP)

K C Singh | Covid shadow at UN-75: Some lessons for India

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi being escorted to an interrogation in Bengaluru. All the film personalities being investigated for drug abuse in Bollywood are women. (PTI)

India hates its young women

File photo of migrant workers and stranded people sleeping in the forecourt of the Secunderabad railway station. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Dev 360 | 'No data' is not good enough



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Skipper Warner slams Sunrisers Hyderabad’s middle-order batsmen for slumping

Coming in place of an injured Vijay Shankar, Bengal wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha was particularly slow to start with and wasted a lot of balls before being run out. (Photo | PTI)
 

RCB fast bowlers' performance of concern ahead of Rohit versus Kohli clash

Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav have proved expensive so far for skipper Virat Kohli. The South African great is likely to retain his place in the playing eleven but the same can’t be said about Yadav, who could make way for Mohammad Siraj. (File Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Young Gill’s calm, composed knock drives KKR’s seven-wicket win over SRH

The 21-year-old opener Shubman Gill anchored the chase perfectly as Morgan counterattacked to seal the issue in KKR’s favour with two overs to spare, after their opening game debacle. (Photo | PTI)
 

COVID-19 hits ICC headquarters in Dubai, will it affect IPL?

ICC Academy is a cricket centre located next to the ICC headquarters in the heart of Dubai Sports City, the website icc-cricket.com, where this photograph is featured, says.
 

Sanju Samson an absolute champion, surprised he’s not in Team India: Warne

“He is that good. He is an absolute champion he is got all the shots, quality, and class,” Shane Warne said about Sanju Samson. (Photo | PTI)
 

Firing blanks, are you, Sir Jadeja?

Chennai Super Kings bowler Ravindra Jadeja appeals for an LBW during IPL 2020 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah on Sept. 22, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Columnists

Farrukh Dhondy | BBC Proms: Bosses caught between govt line and woke repentance

In this 2014 file photo, the audience reacts during the Proms at Royal Albert Hall, London. The BBC has ditched the lyrics of 'Rule Britannia!' for its traditional summer-ending concert amid a controversy over the song's celebration of the British Empire. (AP file photo)

Farrukh Dhondy | So, you're telling me there is no corruption in Vilayat?

Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson leaves after a virtual press conference at Downing Street. (AFP file photo)

Dev 360 | In any crisis, take care of the most vulnerable

Students come out after appearing in JEE Main exam, at a centre in Noida. PTI Photo

Farrukh Dhondy | Now an amnesty for war crimes, and a law that allows police crime

Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons in London on September 23, 2020. (AFP)

Farrukh Dhondy | The politics of erasing Gunga Din

Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol, England.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham