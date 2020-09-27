The Indian Premier League 2020

Opinion Columnists 27 Sep 2020 Saeed Naqvi | Whenev ...
Opinion, Columnists
Saeed Naqvi
The writer is a senior journalist and commentator based in New Delhi

Saeed Naqvi | Whenever cornered, BJP says 'Eulalie' to opposition leaders

Published Sep 27, 2020, 7:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2020, 7:17 pm IST
That's how the ruling party gets to enjoy so much legislative and executive leverage
Senior Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad and other opposition lawmakers protest against the farm and labour bills at Parliament House in New Delhi. (PTI)
 Senior Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad and other opposition lawmakers protest against the farm and labour bills at Parliament House in New Delhi. (PTI)

With 303 seats in a House of 540 members, and only 37.36 per cent of the popular vote, the BJP can rush through bills with lightning speed, pummelling any effort at debate. How does this happen? After all 237 members on the opposition benches is not a negligible number. 

The BJP’s impatience with the Constitution is obvious but blame also lies with the Gandhi trio on two counts: Neither have they been able to pull together a coalition with any punch, nor have they moved out of the way so that others can.  

 

The salience given to the Gandhis by the media keeps them in the public eye as wishful thinkers with a determination to revive the Congress. This comes across as a massive roadblock in the way of any opposition unity. They know that such a revival is impossible but harping on the belief serves a purpose: It obstructs opposition unity and sustains their relevance to no useful end. The media is content with the simplicity of the Tweedledum versus Tweedledee narrative.  

In recent times, a story that has wafted out of the Gandhi enclosure is one of differences between them. Sonia Gandhi, with reliable retainers like Ahmed Patel is averse to rocking any boat. Status quo, uncomfortable though it be, is about the best she sees for the brood in the given circumstances. Her listless politics is also a function of her indifferent health.

 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s status quoism derives from her personal anxieties, family problems and an inability to cope with responsibilities. Ask Kishori Lal Sharma, appointed years ago to nurse the “family burroughs” of Rae Bareli and Amethi, and he will guardedly spill the beans. The poor fellow’s Stan Hardy (as in Laurel and Hardy) moustache greyed waiting for Priyanka to address the “Congress volunteers”. But Priyanka, like Godot, never showed up.  

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, is being more assertive about beliefs he has long held and which approximate to the line Rajiv Gandhi enunciated at the 1985 Congress Centenary in Mumbai chastising the “power brokers”. Is Rahul Gandhi looking for that kind of a platform? 

 

In 1969, when his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, split the Congress away from the “power brokers”, the regional satraps, the capitalists were, in a sense exposed. They eventually joined up with the RSS, Socialists in the Bihar movement of 1974 under the leadership of arch-Gandhian Jayaprakash Narayan.  

The 1969 split had a Left-Right dimension to it because it was in the context of the Cold War. In the post Cold War world “Inequality” has emerged as the principal affliction of democracies where people’s demands are dismissed as “populism”. Crony capitalism thrives but no political party is allowed to find its feet if it intends to harness the discontent of the people who have borne the brunt of, say, the extended lockdown in India. There is a huge Left-of-Centre space for the Opposition to occupy. It does not have to be terribly ideological. All it has to do is to make available to the people social benefits such as health, education, housing, et cetera. Surely Rahul is aware of this opening. 

 

Politics these days is at a standstill because of the lockdown, of course, but also because of what I call the “Eulalie” syndrome. This light-hearted diversion comes from Wodehouse. The resourceful Jeeves has come to the assistance of his master, Bertie Wooster, at a particularly challenging moment. Roderick Spode, the Earl of Sidcup, has become a permanent social menace in a country house which is Bertie’s favourite haunt. How to cut down Spode’s bombast? That is Bertie’s challenge. Jeeves provides the panacea. Bertie has to sneak upto Spode and whisper, “I know all about Eulalie.” Bertie follows Jeeves’ advice. The result is electric. Spode becomes white as a sheet and collapses in the chair like a deflated balloon. It turns out that before Spode began to float in London’s high society, he owned a store called Eulalie which sold lingerie known for its bras with bold designs. Eulalie, then, is harmless blackmail. But the blackmail which has become the staple in contemporary politics is brutal.  

 

After the BJP’s stunning victory in UP in 2017, the opposition, armed with data on electoral fraud, sought Sonia Gandhi’s permission to hold a press conference. She refused to get involved in “controversies”. Likewise, she backed away from “snoopgate” which had both Modi and Amit Shah in difficulties. 

Take a look at Lucknow. Jockeying has begun for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from UP. Conventional wisdom concedes eight to the BJP and one to the SP. One would have expected the opposition to jointly keep the BJP out on the solitary remaining seat. But individual party leaders are in an almighty state of funk just in case the Enforcement Directorate comes knocking at their door.  

 

Even though the opposition has a comfortable majority in the UP Upper House, the BJP rammed through nearly a hundred bills without any vote. A petrified Akhilesh Yadav is hiding behind columns to avoid political leaders who are pressing him to approach the Supreme Court. What if Yogi Adityanath sets the dogs on him? In fact, Lucknow would appear to have been a rehearsal for the real show in Parliament. 

In uniformed cities like New Delhi these examples of the ruling party’s impunity, away from the media’s critical glare, enhance an impression of the BJP’s invincibility. Forgotten are dismal economic figures and a simple catalogue: the party is not in power in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Delhi. Just as your eye settles on these facts, India Today thrusts before you its poll results: Modi’s approval ratings are 78 per cent. Like the Priest in Kurosawa’s Rashomon, you walk away nodding your head, “What is the truth?” The climax, of course, is the audacity of ramming through bills in Parliament. Slowly what is being brought into focus is a need for a new Constitution. 

 

...
Tags: eulalie syndrome, congress bjp, sonia gandhi, priyanka gandhi


Latest From Opinion

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping. (ANI file photo)

Manish Tewari | The love that wasn't at Wuhan and Mamallapuram

AAP MP Sanjay Singh stages a protest over his suspension from the remaining monsoon session of Parliament over the ruckus created in the Rajya Sabha. (PTI)

Anand K Sahay | Can fury over farm bills trigger a wider stir?

A UN handout photo shows delegates attending the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (AFP)

K C Singh | Covid shadow at UN-75: Some lessons for India

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi being escorted to an interrogation in Bengaluru. All the film personalities being investigated for drug abuse in Bollywood are women. (PTI)

India hates its young women



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

In highest IPL run chase, Royals do one better than the Kings, win by 4 wickets

The Rajasthan Royals had spirit, and took the challenge of the highest-ever IPL run chase head on to soar above Kings XI Punjab. Sanju Samson scored a 42-ball 85 studded with seven sixes and four boundaries. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard Rajasthan Royals vs Rajasthan Royals Match 9, Rajasthan Royals win by 4 wickets, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS KXIP Match 9, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Kings flaunt it as Agarwal scores 106, Rahul 69, posting a total 223/2 against Royals

Mayank Agarwal hit 10 fours and seven sixes during his magnificent 50-ball knock making a 106. (Photo | PTI)
 

Skipper Warner slams Sunrisers Hyderabad’s middle-order batsmen for slumping

Coming in place of an injured Vijay Shankar, Bengal wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha was particularly slow to start with and wasted a lot of balls before being run out. (Photo | PTI)
 

Afridi says says it’s sad that Pakistani players are missing out on IPL

In a report published in Pakistani media, Shahid Afridi said that the IPL is a big platform for any player to get exposure, gain experience and improve. The reason behind the absence of Pakistani players in the IPL is not cricketing, he added referring to the strained political relationship between India and Pakistan. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Charaka Ranasinghe)
 

RCB fast bowlers' performance of concern ahead of Rohit versus Kohli clash

Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav have proved expensive so far for skipper Virat Kohli. The South African great is likely to retain his place in the playing eleven but the same can’t be said about Yadav, who could make way for Mohammad Siraj. (File Photo | iplt20.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Columnists

Waqyanawis | Modi's beard, Nirmala's bad luck, Azad's final speech

Is Narendra Modi's long beard the result of a 'mannat'? (PTI)

Farrukh Dhondy | So, you're telling me there is no corruption in Vilayat?

Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson leaves after a virtual press conference at Downing Street. (AFP file photo)

Dev 360 | In any crisis, take care of the most vulnerable

Students come out after appearing in JEE Main exam, at a centre in Noida. PTI Photo

Farrukh Dhondy | Now an amnesty for war crimes, and a law that allows police crime

Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons in London on September 23, 2020. (AFP)

Farrukh Dhondy | The politics of erasing Gunga Din

Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol, England.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham