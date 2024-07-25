OnePlus set to host exciting Metalverse Pop-Up events

Bengaluru: OnePlus, the global technology brand, is set to host exciting pop-up events in line with its recent summer launch event. The pop-up events, titled the OnePlus Metalverse, will be held in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This highly anticipated event offers the OnePlus India community a unique opportunity to get an exclusive first look at the newly launched OnePlus Nord 4 device.



The OnePlus Metalverse will take place from July 26 and 28, commencing at 11am till 9pm, at the popular OnePlus Boulevard in Bengaluru and the OnePlus Nizam Palace in Hyderabad. The OnePlus Metalverse is designed to bring together the India-wide community and tech enthusiasts in an immersive and interactive environment. Attendees will have the chance to explore the latest innovations from OnePlus, engage in the exclusive hands-on experience with the OnePlus Nord 4 and also enjoy the valuable opportunity to purchase the new device, along with gaining assured, exclusive OnePlus merchandise.

The OnePlus Metalverse pop-up event will also witness the presence of renowned celebrities, such as Kannan Gill, the renowned standup comedian, who will be gracing the pop-up event at the OnePlus Boulevard, Bengaluru on July 26th , followed by Srinidhi Shetty, the famous KGF movie star who will be gracing the event on July 27th, as well as SreeLeela, the popular Telugu cinema celebrity will be present at OnePlus Nizam Palace Hyderabad on July 27th. These popular celebs will also help unbox the OnePlus Nord 4 for select customers who purchase the devices at the event.

Addressing the exciting pop-up event underway, Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing, OnePlus India shared, “We are thrilled to host the OnePlus Metalverse pop-up event in Bangalore and Hyderabad, providing our India community with the exclusive opportunity to experience the brand new Nord 4 device. This event is a celebration of our commitment to innovation and our dedication to our loyal community. It's an exciting moment for the OnePlus community in India, as we come together to explore OnePlus’ cutting-edge technology and share our passion for the latest tech developments.

We can't wait to see our community members at the OnePlus Metalverse and make this a memorable experience for everyone."

Starting at Rs.29,999, the OnePlus Nord 4 reintroduces the all-metal unibody smartphone, a first in the 5G era and is available in three variants 8/128GB, 8/256GB and 12/256GB. Available in three colours Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver and Oasis Green, the OnePlus Nord 4 comes equipped with Snapdragon 7 Plus gen 3 processor and a huge 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging, which takes just 28 minutes for a full charge. To match its durability, the Nord 4 comes with support for 4 years of OS and 6 years of security updates.