Odisha Youth Gets Shambhavi Puraskar For Facilitating Forest Rights to 112 Villages

Nation
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
3 May 2024 7:35 PM GMT
Odisha Youth Gets Shambhavi Puraskar For Facilitating Forest Rights to 112 Villages
Shambhavi Puraskar Awardees - Sasmita Mangaraj (second from left) and Ranjit Majhi (fourth from left) With Guests

Ranjit Majhi, a champion of implementing Forest Rights Act (FRA), was on Friday awarded with the prestigious Shambhavi Puraskar 2024, instituted by the Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF). Majhi empowered people of 112 villages in Odisha’s Sundargarh district with the Forest Land Rights and also worked towards environment protection and revival.

At a grand event held today to mark the 11th edition of the Shambhavi Puraskar, Majhi was awarded with a cash award of Rs 2.5 lakh.

“My village is in a reserved forest area where there is no mobile network and we have to climb trees or hills. So, I decided to help other villagers. I am happy that the Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) recognised my work,” said Majhi.

Apart from Majhi, Sasmita Mangaraj was also felicitated on the occasion for her contribution towards women empowerment through livelihood and making them self-reliant. Mangaraj was awarded with a cash award of Rs 50,000 and felicitated by the Jury.

Several eminent personalities including Chetna Sinha, founder and chairperson of Mann Deshi Bank, Lt General C P Mohanty and others attended the Shambhavi Puraskar 2024.


About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

