US State Department Updates Global Visa Wait Times for Applicants

The struggle to travel to the US often starts long before the flight and often peaks trying to get a visa interview slot. The US Department of State recently has released its latest global visa wait times update, giving a clearer idea of how long it will take for applicants aspiring to visit the free world.

Average wait time refers to how long applicants waited, on average, from the date of fee payment to the date of their interview in the previous reporting period. It does not necessarily reflect the next available appointment slot. Appointment availability can fluctuate based on cancellations, additional slots released by the consulate, staffing levels and seasonal demand. In short, it is a historical average, not a guaranteed timeline.

Each city in India (wherever the US consulate is located), have their own respective US visa wait interview times.

New Delhi – 6.5 months

Mumbai – 9.5 months

Chennai – 1.5 months

Hyderabad – 7.5 months

Kolkata – 2.5 months

Rules and waiting timings have clearly gotten stricter, due to changing political situations and market fluctuations. Although the situation has improved compared to peak delays seen earlier, demand remains high in certain metropolitan centres. This is as of now, is the recent update regarding the US Visa waiting times. For the most accurate and updated information, it is advised to refer to the official Global Visa Wait Times page maintained by the US Department of State.









This article is written by Yoga Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.