Tragic accident claims lives of two Telangana students in US

Hyderabad: A Tragic accident has claimed the lives of two Indian students in the USA on Saturday night.

The Students identified as Mukka Nivesh (20) and Goutham Kumar (19) are from Karimnagar and Station Ghanpur of Telangana respectively.



The youngsters met with the accident during their weekend trip to a waterfall in Arizona.



Going into details, the car of the deceased was reportedly struck from behind by a truck leaving two dead and two other injured.

The accident occurred on Castle Hot Springs Road, near Lake Pleasant Access Road and State Route 74. The Peoria Police Department also confirmed the deaths.