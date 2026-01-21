35-Year-Old Hyd Man Died in Car Accident in USA

Hyderabad:Hyderabad-based Arun K. Sandram, 35, was killed in an accident in the United States on Sunday local time after a car struck him while he was walking near his car on the Interstate-40 (I-40) highway in Raleigh, North Carolina. Sandram, along with his wife Shiva Lakshmi, recently moved to the United States. He was part of the North Carolina Cricket Leagues team.

According to the Raleigh police, around 11 pm of Sunday local time (9 am of Monday IST), Sandram stopped his car along the I-40 highway and walked around the car, when another car hit him at high speed. The police noted that alcohol or drugs were not involved in the accident, although it is unclear to the authorities why Sandram parked his car and walked outside.



Speaking with local media, Sandeepkumar Manchikatla, Arun’s friend said: “He’s a dear friend for all of us. He was a gem of a person, both on and off the field. It is a shocking situation, and we are unable to shake it off.”

Manchikatla started a GoFundMe page, raising money to support Sandram’s family. “On the field, he gave everything he had in batting, bowling, and fielding. Off the field, he was a constant source of encouragement, always pushing us to give one step more — not just in the game, but in life. His energy, positivity, and fighting spirit touched every one of us”, he wrote.