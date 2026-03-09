 Top
Indian National Injured in Iranian Missile Attack in Israel

NRI
9 March 2026 4:04 PM IST

The man, who was injured on Sunday, underwent surgery at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and is now in stable condition

Indian National Injured in Iranian Missile Attack in Israel
Israeli police and first responders gather at the site of an Iranian missile strike in the center of the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, on March 8, 2026. (AFP)

An Indian national in Israel was injured after shrapnel from an Iranian missile struck him in the neck, officials said on Monday. The man, who was injured on Sunday, underwent surgery at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and is now in stable condition.

"He arrived yesterday in critical condition with a neck injury. The medical team at Ichilov fought to save his life, and he underwent a long surgery. Thankfully, he is now stabilising," a spokesperson for the hospital told PTI.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv is monitoring the situation and visited the hospital to check on his well-being, officials said.

It is also in touch with Indian nationals in Israel regularly amid the ongoing hostilities in the region, they said.

( Source : PTI )
Indian Embassy response in Israel monitoring situation for Indian nationals ongoing hostilities in the region medical team efforts to save life critical condition before surgery 
Israel 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

