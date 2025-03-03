Nominated Posts for Congress Party Workers Soon: Seethakka

Adilabad: Minister for Rural Development Danasari Anasuya Seethakka announced that the state government would soon fill all vacant nominated posts and give priority to dedicated party activists and leaders who worked tirelessly during the Parliament and MLC elections.

During her interaction with party cadre in Adilabad, the minister instructed the Assembly in-charges and District Congress Committees (DCCs) to recommend sincere party workers and second-tier leaders for nomination. She advised those aspiring to be considered for the posts to submit their applications through proper channels.

Senior Congress leader Mallepula Satyanarayana from Boath presented his biodata to the minister, seeking recognition for his party service. Highlighting Congress values, minister Seethakka asserted that the party remains committed to democracy, secularism, and peace, underlining Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to safeguard these principles.

Seethakka also stated that the party is focused on strengthening its grassroots structure by forming committees at the district, mandal, and village levels. She made these remarks while traveling through Adilabad on her way to Hyderabad from Wardha, Maharashtra, where she attended the ‘Sarvodayasangam’ meeting alongside the AICC in-charge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan. Senior Congress leader Atram Suguna and Adilabad Assembly in-charge Kandi Sreenivas Reddy accompanied her.