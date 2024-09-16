Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted to the second “assassination attempt” on Republican nominee and former US President Donald Trump and made a statement saying no one is even trying to assassinate US President Joe Biden and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.



Reacting to a question on X from a user, “Why they want to kill Donald Trump?”, the tech billionaire said, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.”





And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala 🤔 https://t.co/ANQJj4hNgW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024