No One is Even Trying to Assassinate Biden or Kamala: Elon Musk on Trump Shooting in Florida
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted to the second “assassination attempt” on Republican nominee and former US President Donald Trump and made a statement saying no one is even trying to assassinate US President Joe Biden and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Reacting to a question on X from a user, “Why they want to kill Donald Trump?”, the tech billionaire said, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.”
Republican nominee Donald Trump faced a second assassination attempt on Sunday after gunshots were fired outside a golf course in Florida where Trump was playing. The suspect was arrested.
Following the incident, the former US President said, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”
Earlier in July, there was an assassination attempt on Trump after he was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The former President sustained an injury to his right ear.
After the incident in July, Elon Musk endorsed Trump for the 2024 US Presidential elections. "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," he wrote on X.
In August, Donald Trump said that he would offer Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk an advisory role in his administration, if he is voted to power.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
