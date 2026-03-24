No Fuel or LPG Shortage in Hyderabad, Assures VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: V. C. Sajjanar, Commissioner of Hyderabad City Police, has clarified that there is no shortage of fuel or LPG cylinders in Hyderabad. He stated that adequate stocks are available and supply is functioning smoothly across the city.

The Commissioner appealed to citizens not to panic or rush to fuel stations, warning that such actions could lead to unnecessary congestion and disruption.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with all concerned departments to ensure uninterrupted supply. Citizens have also been advised to remain calm, refrain from spreading or believing rumours, and cooperate with officials to maintain normalcy.