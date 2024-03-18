No Drinking Water Woes in Hyderabad Till July

Hyderabad: There is no shortage of drinking water in the city and, thanks to their well-evolved summer action plan, there will be no shortage of water till July, if one goes by the latest records of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

Emergency pumping arrangements are in place to draw water from major sources, including Singur reservoir, as per the board’s summer action plan.

According to this month’s data, HMWS&SB is supplying 565 MLD of drinking water every day while to cater to the summer requirements, it has started supplying an additional 15 to 20 MLD each day. The different sources from where water is being drawn include Krishna, Godavari Singur and Manjira reservoirs.

The nearest sources of water for the city are the twin reservoirs - Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, whose water is filtered in Asif Nagar filter beds.

Board officials said that seven TMC water is available in the two reservoirs , while it is 1.5 TMC from Manjira and 30 TMC in Singur reservoir.

“In Krishna reservoir 200 TMC of water is available under dead storage. It is one of the most reliable sources," said a HMS&SB official.

The dead storage of a reservoir is the volume of water that is below the level of the spillway.

Speaking about the increased dependence on tankers, officials said that most of the tankers are being ordered by commercial establishments and buildings that also need bore well water in addition to potable water.

“Out of the 15 lakh HMWS&SB connections, only 25,000 connections are ordering for water tankers,” said an official, adding that the bulk of them were from Kondapur, Gachicbolwi, Kukatpally and localities in the western part.

“Many of the tanker bookings are by commercial establishments. These structures depend heavily on bore water and they are now seeking supply by tankers as the water pressure from borewells s decreasing,” said a HMWS&SB official.