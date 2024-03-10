YSRC’s Siddham Meeting at Addanki draws huge crowd

Vijayawada: The YSRC’s Siddham meeting held at Addanki in Bapatla district on Sunday witnessed a huge crowd of 1.5 million (15 lakh).This is the 4th cadre meeting of the YSRC held under the brand name ‘Siddham’, which means ‘Ready’.

Cadre from six districts – Bapatla, Guntur, Prakasam, Palnadu, Nellore and Tirupati attended the meeting.

The venue reverberated with the party’s campaign song and video ‘Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’.

At the Bapatla meet, the ramp was shaped in the form of ‘Y’ with Jagan’s war cry ‘Why Not 175?’ highlighted at the Centre and the party flag flying high at the end of both arms of ‘Y’.

The road leading to the meeting venue and the premises were decked with Siddham cutouts, helium balloons, party flags, vehicles bearing YSRC stickers and adorned with large LED screens. The party activists and general public attending the meeting also carried Siddham cutouts with the CM’s portrait.

YSRC’s social media wing also launched ‘Me Siddham’ as part of which the party activists can generate a customized ‘Siddham’ poster with their name through the party’s portal ‘Jagananna Connects’ Over 40,000 unique posters have been generated in less than 4 hours

The previous three ‘Siddham’ meetings were held at Bheemli on January 27 with a turnout of 3 lakh people, Eluru on February 3 with a turnout of 6 lakh plus crowd, Anantapur on February 18 with 1 million people.