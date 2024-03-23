YSRC women demand apology from ex-MLA

Visakhapatnam: YSRC women's wing on Friday demanded an apology from former BJP MLA Vishnukumar Raju for his remarks against YSRC Visakhapatnam constituency in-charge KK Raju.

Ramani Kumari, vice-president of the party's state women's wing, said “BJP leader Vishnukumar Raju must tender an apology to KK Raju for his remarks against him.” A protest rally was conducted in the constituency against Vishnukumar Raju and a complaint was lodged at the local police station.