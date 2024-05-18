YSRC will win 34 seats in N. Andhra alone: Botsa

Visakhapatnam: Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Friday declared that the ruling YSRC will win 34 seats in north Andhra alone.

Speaking to media, he sought to predict that YSRCP will win close to 175 seats in entire Andhra Pradesh.

“Oath-taking ceremony of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister will be in Visakhapatnam on June 9. Very soon, we will announce the time and location,” Satyanarayana declared.

He maintained that the newly formed YSRC government will petition the court to designate Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, based on the public's verdict.

Replying to a question, he said only minor incidents of violence had occurred in Visakhapatnam. But opposition parties are attempting to exploit them for political gain.

The minister called on political parties to refrain from promoting violence. “YSRC does not condone violence. Everyone is responsible for maintaining peace in Visakhapatnam, especially when Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to begin his rule from the port city,” he remarked.

Replying to another question, he pointed out that Telugu Desam has postponed the party’s Mahanadu, as it is suffering with low confidence.

Satyanarayana said as a political leader, he wants a stable government at the centre.

“But for the sake of Andhra Pradesh, we want the party at the centre to depend on the support of YSRC,” he stated.