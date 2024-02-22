YSRC will sweep 2024 elections, TD to disappear, claims YV

VIJAYAWADA: Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy said on Wednesday that the YSRC is confident of winning the 2024 elections with massive public support and the Telugu Desam would vanish from AP’s political arena.

Subba Reddy said the YSRC grabbed all the 11 RS seats from Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, it won a majority seats in the Legislative Council and it is now heading for a clean sweep in the LS and assembly elections.

YSRC Rajya Sabha members, Y.V. Subba Reddy, Golla Babu Rao and Meda Raghunatha Reddy called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Wednesday and thanked him.

Earlier, the newly elected members collected their election certificates from the returning officer.

Subba Reddy, who is also the YSRC’s North Andhra coordinator, said the Telugu Desam was washed away in the Rajya Sabha elections and the same situation would be repeated in the next elections.

Speaking to the media, he said the TD leadership tried for its participation in the RS elections to win a seat through conspiracy, but later they abandoned the plan. “All the YSRC MLAs have full faith in CM Jagan.”

He said the MLAs and former MLAs who left the YSRC in the past due to the temptations from TD and Congress “are coming back again.” Those in TD and Congress have no political survival.”