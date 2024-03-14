YSRC suspects cancellation of Amma Vodi, Vidya Devena and other schemes by TD

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP Margani Bharat has said Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu is readying to once again cheat the unemployed youth. “There is no guarantee to ‘Babu’s Guarantee’ scheme,” he told the youth of AP.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the MP asked Naidu what he did for the state when he won the polls in the past.

Naidu has started registrations for “Kalalaku Rekkalu” of the TD 2024 election manifesto, under which bank loans will be provide to students for their higher studies abroad. Responding to this, Bharat questioned Chandrababu, “If you say that you will give bank loans to the youth for education, does that mean you will cancel all the schemes like Amma Vodi and Vidya Devena?”

Bharat asked how could the children of SC, ST, BC and minorities study. “Can't the government work for these children's education? At that time, TD spread the word that the unemployed would get jobs only when Babu came, saying Babu Vasthene Jaabu; and, in the end, only his son Nara Lokesh was given the plum posts.”

He recalled that Naidu cheated youths by saying that he would give unemployment allowance to the unemployed youth till the time they got jobs, but Naidu never implemented the scheme.

“Naidu earlier said that he would not take the oath if the flooded mandals were not merged into AP. Now, why Naidu didn't say that he will take the oath only if the Union Government gives Special Category Status to AP state?”

Recalling the Dharma Porata Deekshas held in New Delhi for SC, the MP asked what happened to Chandrababu's Deekshas. What did they achieve by setting up meetings in Delhi with TTD money, he asked.

The MP said Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan termed the Special Package as a spoiled laddoo, but he made an alliance with the BJP. Pawan should clarify why he allied with Saffron despite opposing the BJP in matters like the SCS.