YSRC Supporters Booked

Vijayawada: A case was booked against the supporters of YSRC MLA Perni Venkataramaiah on charges of causing minor damage to the property at Chilakalapudi police station.

It may be mentioned that recently deity Nukalamma Jatara was held at Ullipalem village of Machilipatnam mandal. TD sympathisers were assaulted by some miscreants. However, the local villagers caught hold of the miscreants and beat them.



Both the parties lodged a complaint at Bandar Taluk police station and accordingly, SI Chanakya called both the parties for counselling at the police station.



However, YSRC supporters who arrived at the police station complained to the MLA that they were treated improperly by the SI in the presence of TD sympathisers. Angered at it, the MLA arrived at the police station and found fault with the SI for doing so. In the melee, some YSRC activists destroyed the furniture at the police station. Based on a complaint, a case was booked against the YSRC supporters.



Machilipatnam DSP Md Abdul Subhani said, “We are taking up inquiry on the cases booked.”



