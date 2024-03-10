YSRC Selects Mayor Ramaiah for Kurnool MP Seat

Kurnool: Now, the suspense surrounding the Kurnool Parliament seat has been cleared, with the ruling party appointing B.Y. Ramaiah, the city mayor, as the in-charge in the 11th list. Leaders say this move leaves no room for further speculation. Hailing from the influential local Valmiki Boya community, Ramaiah's candidacy is strategic, as the ruling party aims to secure votes by leveraging both his community influence and his dedicated services to the city as mayor.

Initially, labour minister G. Jayaram was offered the Kurnool seat; however, his reluctance to contest for the MP seat led to his recent shift to the opposition.

Subsequently, the ruling party considered candidates, taking into account both affluence and caste considerations. Finally, as anticipated, B.Y. Ramaiah emerged as the preferred choice for the MP seat. The Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency comprises three revenue divisions — Adoni, Kurnool, and Pathikonda — encompassing seven mandals, including Yemmiganur, Mantralayam, Adoni, Alur, Pathikonda, Kodumur, and Kurnool, with a total of approximately 20 lakh voters. As of now, the YSR Congress is the first to declare its MP candidate for Kurnool.



The Valmiki Boya community, constituting around 30 per cent of the voters in Kurnool district, holds significant sway in determining the election outcome. The ruling party is strategically seeking the support of this community for the 2024 elections, with Ramaiah serving as the district party president. Sources indicate that former legislator S.V. Mohan Reddy is expected to assume this role.



The party has also strategically placed key leaders in crucial constituencies. For Yemmiganur, the initial candidate was replaced with former MP Butta Renuka, who expresses confidence in winning the poll. In Alur, given the uncertain presence of former minister Jayaram, the party selected ZPTC member B. Virupakshi as the assembly candidate to fill the void.



In Kodumur reserved constituency, Dr A. Satish, brother of minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh, is in the fray, while senior bureaucrat A. MD. Imtiaz, conducting an active campaign in the city alongside city legislator Dr Hafeez Khan and former legislator S.V. Mohan Reddy, has been chosen for a key role. Ramaiah, the candidate for the MP seat, has expressed confidence that he will secure victory with the support of all assembly segments.



