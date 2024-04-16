YSRC Rule Destroyed Nellore, says TD Nominee as He Wows Renaissance

Tirupati: Telugu Desam party's nominee for Nellore Parliamentary constituency, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, has accused the incumbent YSR Congress government of plunging the district into utter chaos and decadence over the past five years.

He vowed to orchestrate comprehensive renaissance in Nellore if the TD-led NDA alliance is voted to power in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Marripadu in Atmakur constituency, on Monday, Vemireddy lamented the lack of tangible development in Nellore district during the YSRC's tenure, which he claims was marred by corruption and negligence.

"No visible progress has been seen in the last five years, which witnessed only destruction unleashed by the YSRC leaders across all villages," he alleged.

Vemireddy urged the public to oust the “inept and corrupt” YSRC government, stating that the district's revival hinged on the TD-Jana Sena-BJP alliance's rise to power.

He exuded confidence that the state would experience rapid, all-encompassing development under the double engine rule of a Chandrababu Naidu-led state government complemented by the NDA's central dispensation. He also promised to transform Nellore parliamentary segment into a model constituency – corruption-free and brimming with quality education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

TD's Atmakur assembly candidate, Anama Ramnarayana Reddy, echoed similar sentiments, affirming that with people's cooperation and Naidu's encouragement, they would ensure all welfare schemes reach every household in the region.

Meanwhile, TD's Kovur assembly candidate, Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, highlighted Chandrababu Naidu's ability to provide employment to the youth, who are currently migrating due to the lack of jobs in the state. During her campaign in Kovur constituency, Prasanthi interacted with locals and assured them that the TD government would give utmost priority to rural development, addressing issues such as drinking water supply, drainage systems, and changing the poor condition of roads.