YSRC rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju tenders resignation

Vijayawada: YSRC rebel MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju tendered resignation to the party membership, ending the four-year long battle. Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju had been at loggerheads with his own party leadership since the very beginning of the association. He expressed his dissent over his association with the ruling party on several occasions through 'Rachchabanda' programme.

The MP criticised YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for proposing to have three capitals, making English compulsory during primary education, series of attacks on temples and temple assets, accepting cash only payments at liquor shops and several other issues.

On deciding to quit the YCP, Raju wrote a strong-worded letter to Jagan and termed him Mohammed Gajni.

In the letter, the MP wrote: "Your multiple and steady efforts like Mohammad Gajni to get me disqualified from my Parliamentary Membership haven’t yielded till date your desired result."

The MP said time is ripe for him to stand face to face with Jagan's party as the elections are round the corner. He also hoped that the public mandate would free both Jagan and him from unsavory association once for all.

The MP sent the letter to Jagan just a few hours before the TDP-Jana Sena list was about to be released. Further, he said that he would contest as TDP-Jana Sena alliance candidate.

With deep animosity between Raju and Jagan, it can be expected that the TDP-Jana Sena combine and the YSRC will keep a close watch on the Narsapuram Lok Sabha seat in the forthcoming elections.