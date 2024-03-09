YSRC names 11 party in-charges for polls

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced the list of 11 YSRC in-charges ahead of the 2024 polls.

The party high command's list includes in-charges for two MP segments and one for Razole Assembly segment MLA Rapaka Varaparasad, who was elected on the Jana Sena party ticket in the 2019 election but later changed his loyalties to YSRC, has been appointed as the in-charge for Amalapuram, where he would contest as the YSRC candidate.

Further, B.K. Ramaiah has been appointed as the YSRC in-charge for the Kurnool LS segment. Interestingly, Telugu Desam senior leader Gollapalli Surya Rao, who had joined YSRC recently, has been appointed as the party in-charge for the Razole Assembly segment.