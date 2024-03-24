YSRC MP Slams TD Chief for his Links with Visakha Drugs Scam

Kakinada: YSRC MP from Rajamahendravaram M. Bharat Ram on Saturday took a dig at Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged links with those involved in the Visakhapatnam drug seizure case. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said it became clear after the drugs container seizure that why the TD national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was eagerly waiting to the join the NDA at the Centre. He also alleged that the proprietors of Sandhya Aqua Exports Private Limited, Kunam Veerabhadra Rao and Kunam Kotaiah Chowdary were relatives of TD leaders and the BJP state president D. Purandeswari. He said despite having links with the Sandhya company owners, TD chief Chandrababu Naidu was trying to put the blame on ruling party instead. He said that the facts would come out during the investigation by the CBI in the case.



