YSRC makes massive changes in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Ruling YSRC has made massive changes in its candidates in the combined Anantapur district for the forthcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The party has announced candidates for the seven assembly and two Lok Sabha seats from the region. Significantly, it has dropped six persons, including four sitting MLAs and also the Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav from its list of candidates for Anantapur district.

Joladarashi Santha, former MP from Bellary in Karnataka, has been announced as candidate from the Hindupur Lok Sabha seat, while Penukonda sitting MLA M. Shankara Narayana will contest the other Anantapur Lok Sabha seat in the region. Significantly, both the seats have gone to the BC community.

Ruling party in-charge Md. Iqbal, an MLC from Hindupur assembly segment, has been denied ticket. A new candidate Deepika has been announced for Hindupur against film star and sitting MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna. The party high command has made the experiment of fielding a woman against the film star while dropping senior leaders including Naveen Nischal and Iqbal.

Sitting MLA M. Thippeswamy has been denied ticket from Madakasira. Instead, former sarpanch Eeralakkapa has been allotted the seat.

Former APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy has been replaced by sitting MLA Ramachandra Reddy from Rayadurg assembly segment to take on TD politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu.

In Singanamala, YSRC has dropped sitting MLA J. Padmavati and fielded Veeranjaneyulu, reportedly after the consent of Padmavati.

Sitting Kadiri MLA Dr. Sidda Reddy received a jolt after the party announced the candidature of B.S. Maqbool Ahmed from the seat.

Sitting MP from Anantapur Talari Rangaiah has been accommodated in the Kalyandurg assembly segment after shifting sitting Kalyandurg MLA and minister Ushasri Charan to Penukonda assembly segment.

Sitting MLAs who have been retained in their seats are T. Prakash Reddy from Rapthadu, Kethireddy Pedda Reddy from Tadipatri, Venkatrami Reddy from Guntakal, Ananta Venkatrami Reddy from Anantapur and K. Venkatrami Reddy from Dharmavaram..