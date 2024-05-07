YSRC lodges fresh complaints with EC against Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has filed complaints against Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he abused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Thamballapalli and Dharmavarm election campaign meetings.

On Monday, YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu, the party’s grievance cell state president Narayana Murthy and Legal Cell leader Srinivasa Reddy submitted relevant evidence to the Election Commission.

Malladi Vishnu stated that Chandrababu made personally inappropriate comments on the CM in these meetings on May 5. These apart, “TD promoted news articles in vernacular dailies and web news channels in favour of the party. Hence, these must be treated as paid articles.”

“We have lodged another complaint regarding Pulivendula assembly constituency, where 12 independent candidates are participating in the campaign of Telugu Desam. The Election Commission was urged to take action against them,” Vishnu said.

He said Chandrababu was trying to mislead the people with fake surveys claiming TD would win the elections. Chandrababu also defied EC orders on the Land Titling Act, causing fear among the people of the state, the complaint to EC stated.