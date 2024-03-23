YSRC leaders link Naidu, Purandeswari and kin to CBI’s drugs haul

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders have on Friday gone on to allege that Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and AP BJP president D. Purandeswari, their family members and supporters are linked to seizure of a container-load of drugs by CBI in Visakhapatnam.

YSRC state general secretary and government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy tried to bolster his stand wondering how Naidu and his son Lokesh could tweet on the issue even though no facts of the case had emerged out at the time. Ramakrishna Reddy went on to charge that the firm, which imported the consignment of yeast spiked with drugs, is linked to the two leaders’ family members.

The YSRC leader pointed out that Purandeswari’s son is a partner in the companies owned by the Naidu family. He wondered whether this was the reason why both TD and BJP leaders started blaming the YSR Congress Party soon after the CBI seized the consignment of the drugs.

Ramakrishna Reddy declared that they are going to lodge a complaint with the CBI to take up investigation keeping in mind their suspicions of Chandrababu, Lokesh, Purandeswari and their associates being involved in the drugs haul.

He declared that Naidu and Lokesh have started levelling baseless allegations against the YSRC government out of frustration, as they have no support from people of the state.

The YSRC underlined that while Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is fighting the election based on the positive agenda of what he has done for the state and people, TD and its alliance partners are making baseless allegations. He pointed out that people have already rejected the TD in 2019, as it did not keep several of the promises it had made to people.

Ramakrishna Reddy sought to predict that both TD and Jana Sena will not get more than a single digit seats in the forthcoming polls.

Meanwhile, YSRC leaders, including Perni Venkata Ramaiah, Lella Appi Reddy, Malladi Vishnu, Manohar Reddy and Narayana Murthy have called on chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena and lodged a complaint with him alleging that Chandrababu, Lokesh, Purandeswari and others are involved in the drugs haul case.