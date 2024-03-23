YSRC leaders held for distributing sarees in Chodavaram

Visakhapatnam: A flying squad of the state election commission on Friday arrested YSRC leaders for distributing sarees in violation of the model code of conduct at Chodavaram in Anakapalli district.

The officials recovered a car with 44 sarees, aimed for distribution in the area by Srikanth, who is the husband of YSRC ZPTC. In another case, Chodavaram MLA Dharma Sri’s wife, along with several YSRC MPTCs and ward members, was caught distributing sarees to voters. However, TD ranks alleged that the officials were attempting to avoid mentioning MLA Dharma Sri’s wife in the report.