YSRC Leader Cites Naidu’s "Arrogance" Towards Dalits

Vijayawada: Bapatla MP, Nandigam Suresh, has said Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu once again revealed his hatred towards the Dalits.







Addressing the media here on Friday, the MP showed a video in which Chandrababu was making fun of the YSR Congress over its allotment of ticket to a tipper/lorry driver for the Singanamala assembly seat in the present elections.Suresh alleged that Naidu was habituated to insulting the Dalits. Earlier, on one occasion, “Naidu severely insulted SCs by posing a question, ‘Who wants to be born as a Dalit’. Now, he mockingly talked about an SC leader by citing his profession of a tipper driver. This is strong proof that Chandrababu is a man of low culture,” the MP stated.He said, “Chandrababu's clan madness continues. Caste madness is embedded in his blood.”The MP said Jagan Mohan Reddy aimed for the development of all classes of the society and hence offered the MLA ticket to tipper driver Veeranjaneyulu. Sadly Chandrababu has no respect for that Dalit. He asked Naidu, “Why are you so upset if political positions are given to Dalits? Why do you look down on drivers?”Suresh pointed out that lakhs of people worked as auto or tipper drivers in AP. “We will surely answer his arrogance in future. We are saying that Chandrababu's permanent political grave will be assured in this election. I request the Dalit leaders in TD to realize Naidu's arrogant attitude and teach him a befitting lesson,” Suresh added.