YSRC Complaints to Election Commission against Pawan and Naidu

Vijayawada: The YSRC has lodged a complaint against the Telugu Desam, its chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Kurnool TD MP candidate Nagaraju for allegedly acting against the election rules.

YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu, YSRC Grievance Cell president Ankam Reddy Narayanamurthy, and Legal Cell Leader Srinivasa Reddy complained to Chief Election Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

MLA Vishnu stated that the TD is spreading misinformation against Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the non-implementation of the Land Title Act through IVR calls. As this is against the model code of conduct, he has provided evidence asking him to take appropriate action.

He said that secondly, Chandrababu made inappropriate comments against Jagan Mohan Reddy during the campaign held in Kodumuru and Mantralayam on April 28.

He further said that Pawan Kalyan made inappropriate comments against Jagan Mohan Reddy during the election campaign held on April 28 in the Prathipadu constituency. Malladi Vishnu added that as this is against the election rules, they asked to take appropriate action against Pawan Kalyan.