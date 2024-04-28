YSRC changed party’s nominee failing to develop Kurnool: TD candidate

Kurnool: Kurnool constituency's Telugu Desam candidate, T.G. Bharat, criticised the lack of development and welfare schemes reaching deserving people in Kurnool over the past five years and pointed out that the party had changed its candidate for the current elections. He accused the YSRC of attempting to deceive the public once again.

Speaking at a meeting with SP-95 group members in the city on Saturday, he claimed that the ruling party, which had previously won by exploiting caste and religious sentiments, was resorting to the same strategy. However, Bharat asserted that the people, who had faced numerous problems over the past five years, were no longer willing to trust such tactics.

He said the rise in unemployment during this period, with many youngsters expressing frustration over the lack of job opportunities. Bharat criticised the ruling party for failing to attract significant industries to the state, promising that if the TD came to power, they would generate 20 lakh new jobs by attracting companies and fostering economic growth. Bharat expressed confidence that if given the opportunity, they would bring about significant development in the region.