YSRC asked to support local leader, reject non-local in Vijayawada West

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress leaders have objected to the announcement of the BJP ticket for Vijayawada West Assembly seat going to Sujana Chowdary who deceived banks by taking loans of Rs 5700 crore through shell companies.

Dr. Mehboob Shaikh, YSRC Medical Wing state vice president said here on Thursday that BJP, which is reaping political benefits by creating discord among the people in the name of religion, is now giving tickets to those who have committed scams and stealing the hard-earned money of the people, in the banks. He commented that it is a shame that the BJP announced Sujana Chowdary as the candidate for Vijayawada West constituency. He has been booked by the ED for cheating banks -- through taking loans of `5,700 crore and not repaying.

Dr Mehboob stated that giving the Vijayawada West Assembly seat to Sujana Chowdary is proof that Chandrababu is contesting the election against the poor with his gang of bigots.

He said that giving the Vijayawada West seat to a non-local financial criminal is proof that Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP are against locals, supporting fraudsters. Pawan Kalyan, who always preached morals, now showed his selfish personal and political interests by denying ticket to JS local leader and, instead, giving preference to Sujana, he said.

He pointed out that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the YSRC ticket to a local common worker, former corporator and minority leader Sk Asif, which is a proof of the top priority the YSRC gives to commoners.

Dr Mehboob termed the 2024 elections as a fight between the poor and the rich and felt that it is the responsibility of the people to make Asif the winner. He is a local person who is always accessible to everyone, he said.

He cautioned that if the Vijayawada West public votes for a non-local Sujana Chowdary, the people will have to go to Hyderabad or Delhi to meet him. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently announced that if the BJP wins, the four percent reservation given to Muslims by late Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy will be cancelled. The BJP will also change the secular constitution of our country written by BR Ambedkar, he said, and appealed to Muslims, SCs, STs, BCs, upper castes, poor people and democrats to come together and defeat the BJP and the coalition partners that has teamed up with it.