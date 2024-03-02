YS Jagan to visit Anakapalli on March 7

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Anakapalli on March 7 for releasing the last tranche of YSR Cheyutha. District collector Ravi Patan Setti held a review meeting with superintendent of police K.V. Murali Krishna and other senior officials on the arrangement to make success of the meeting which would be held at Pisinikada in the district.

He asked the officials to make drinking water facilities for the people who would be attending the meeting, a medical camp, arrangement for fire services and sanitation of the public meeting venue.

Earlier on Wednesday, minister Gudivada Amarnath, Anakapalli MP Dr KV Satyavathi and other senior leaders inspected the helipad and meeting venue.