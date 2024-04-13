YouTube Couple Allegedly Commits Suicide by Jumping from Seventh Floor

Chandigarh: A live-in couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a residential building Haryana's Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday.Gravit (25) and Nandini (22) were YouTubers and hailed from Uttarakhand's Dehradun, they said.

They had been living in the residential building located in Bahadurgarh for the past one month, police said.

The couple was taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, they said, adding that it was yet to be ascertained why they took the extreme step.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.



