Youth Succumbing to Road Accidents Raises Concerns

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old engineering student died on the spot and three other occupants sustained severe injuries when their car rammed into a rotary at high speed at Dundigal at around around midnight.

The deceased was identified as Annamaneni Meghansh, while three others, Sai Manas and A.S. Karnav, both 20, and Sri Charan Reddy, 19, sustained injuries. Meghansh was seated next to the driver

They were returning to their university campus in Bahadurpally, police official Ch Shankaraiah said. There is no evidence to suggest that they were intoxicated, he added.

Meghansh’s family was devastated hearing the news. His father Anil said "He came home for the holidays and was just enjoying quality time with us. This turned our world upside down.”

There have been a series of road mishaps involving youth. At least three have died in less than a month and all were aged between 19 and 23 years.

A 19-year-old Gunti Madhu met with a fatal accident while riding pillion on a bike that collided with a stationary vehicle on March 21. The rider Ullegala Sambaraju, suffered severe injuries.

In another mishap, Ravula Arvind Reddy, a first year BTech student, died and his friends injured when their car overturned at high speed near Maisammaguda in Medchal district.

Kalyan Reddy, a 20-year-old third year B. Tech student, lost his life when his speeding car collided with a utility pole on Bowrampet road. Kalyan succumbed to severe head injuries.

“Every day, we hear of road accidents caused by reckless driving. There is a need for safe driving practices. We have been tirelessly working to promote road safety. It is disheartening to see that many youngsters are still tempted by the thrill of speeding,” said sub-inspector K. Rajesh

In a 24-hour period starting Friday, six persons died in motor vehicle accidents. App-based bike rider M. Mahesh and his passenger P. Sneha Priya died when an unidentified car hit them near the PVNR Expressway at Gudimalkapur. Cab driver V. Pranay Kumar and his friend Ravinder Babu died when a car hit them and C. Buggaiah, 55, and his father-in-law Veeeraiah died when their car rammed into a parked truck.