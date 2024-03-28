Youth harass inter-faith couple at Charminar, booked

Hyderabad: A group of youngsters who harassed and even assaulted an interfaith couple at Charminar was booked by the police.

A case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke, and 295 (intent to insult religion) of the IPC and JJ Act.

A video of the youngsters heckling the couple has also gone viral on social media. In the ensuing argument, one of the youths even slapped the man.

More details awaited.