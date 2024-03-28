Top
Youth harass inter-faith couple at Charminar, booked

DC Online team
28 March 2024 11:43 AM GMT
A case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke, and 295 (intent to insult religion) of the IPC and JJ Act
In the ensuing argument, one of the youths even slapped the man. — X.com

Hyderabad: A group of youngsters who harassed and even assaulted an interfaith couple at Charminar was booked by the police.

A case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke, and 295 (intent to insult religion) of the IPC and JJ Act.

A video of the youngsters heckling the couple has also gone viral on social media. In the ensuing argument, one of the youths even slapped the man.
More details awaited.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
