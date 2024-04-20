Youth Dominate Hyderabad District Voter Profile

Hyderabad: In the 15 Assembly segments of Hyderabad district — seven each in the Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies and one in Malkajgiri, the largest chunk of voters, numbering 13.48 lakh, is aged between 30 and 39 years.

There are 10.52 voters in the 40-49 year age group, 7.48 lakh aged 20 to 29 years and 2.04 lakh who are in their seventies.

The least number of voters are the 65,595 voters in the 18-19 age group, many of them first-time voters and those aged above 80 years (81.825).

The Hyderabad district, as of February 8, has 45.7 voters. Of these, 22.06 lakh are in the Hyderabad parliamentary seat and 21.11 lakh in Secunderabad.