Youth Commits Suicide On Metro Tracks In Bengaluru

Bengarulu: A 19-year old identified as Dhruv Katkar allegedly committed suicide by jumping on tracks and came under the wheels of a moving metro train at Attiguppe Metro Station in Bengaluru city on Thursday at around 2.10 pm while the cause of the youth taking the drastic step to end his life on metro tracks was not immediately known.

Police have begun investigation into the alleged suicide at the Metro Station. Dhruv was a first year student of National Law School in Bengaluru and was a native of Mumbai in Maharashtra.

It is said that Dhruv was waiting for a arriving train at the Station and on noticing that a Metro Train was arriving at the Station began to move towards the tracks and passengers waiting at the Station tried to prevent him from jumping onto the train but before that he took the plunge onto the tracks and he was ran over by a train. The body of Dhruv was strewn into pieces.



It is said that Dhruv arrived at the Metro Station with his friends and was conversing over the phone and suddenly jumped onto the tracks in front of a moving metro train. The incident brought to a halt the metro train services for a while before it was resumed after the body was removed from the tracks by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Girish inspected the spot and the body was retrieved from the tracks. Police contacted the Law School officials to contact Dhruv’s family to inform them of the incident.