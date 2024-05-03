Bengaluru: A 20-year-old youth Raju, a resident of Hebbalu Kopppalu in Krishnaraja Nagar taluk of Mysuru district has complained to the K.R. Nagar police about his missing mother and suspected the role of Janata Dal Secular MLA and former minister H.D. Revanna and his close aide Satish Babanna have a role in the ‘missing’ case.

The K.R. Nagar police have filed a First Information Report against H.D. Revanna, son of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda and Satish Babanna. The 'missing' woman is alleged to be a victim of sexual exploitation by Prajwal.

It may be recalled here that Revanna is co-accused along with his son and Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal in a sexual harassment case after a vioctim had filed a police complainata against them at Holenarsipura Town police station. The case is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department.

In the complaint to the police on May 2, H.D. Raju alleged that his mother might have been hidden in an unknown location after taking her from my house forcibly by Satish Banna on the directions of H.D. Revanna. He suspected that his mother's life might be in danger.

The youth alleged that his mother was working as a maid at the house of Revanna for about 6 years and 3 years back she left the job at the house Revanna and returned to the village and worked as a daily wager.

A couple of days back, Satish Babanna of the same village took her mother to meet Bhavani, wife of H.D. Revanna met her at the Holenarsipur residence in Hassan and she returned back to the village. During the meeting, he alleged that her mother was warned by Revanna not to disclose anything to the police and cautioned her that she would have to face a police case if she revealed anything to the police.

Raju alleged that her mother was again ferried by Satish Babanna on April 29 at around 9 pm telling the family members that Revanna had wished to meet her. But, unaware of the whereabouts of her mother who ha-s not returned since April 29.

On May 1, he said that he came to know through his friends Dhanu and Yashu that a video has been circulated on mobile phones where my mother was seen being allegedly sexually harassed allegedly by Revanna's son Prajwal, Hassan Lok Sabha member. Later, my relatives Devaraju and Rangaswami also brought to my notice about the sexual video clips of my mother.

After the video clips came to my notice, Raju said he contacted Satish Babanna asking him about my mother but Satish stated that she has been put behind the bars over a fight and she has to be released on bail. Investigations are underway.