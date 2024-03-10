Young leopard loses life in tragic road collision

Kurnool: A young leopard met an unfortunate end in a road accident near Hanumapuram village, Pedkadabur mandal, late Friday night.

Alerted by locals, police arrived at the scene and believe the leopard was struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road from Adoni towards Yemmiganur sometime after midnight. The animal’s body was transferred to forest department officials for further investigation.

“A postmortem examination conducted today by veterinary professionals confirmed the cause of death as internal injuries sustained during the collision,” informed Kurnool DFO P. Sivasankar Reddy. “Based on our initial assessment, the leopard was estimated to be around one year old,” he added.