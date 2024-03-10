Top
Home » News

Young leopard loses life in tragic road collision

News
DC Correspondent
10 March 2024 8:34 AM GMT
Alerted by locals, police arrived at the scene and believe the leopard was struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road from Adoni towards Yemmiganur sometime after midnight. The animal’s body was transferred to forest department officials for further investigation
Leopard dead in Narayanpet. (DC)
x
“A postmortem examination conducted today by veterinary professionals confirmed the cause of death as internal injuries sustained during the collision,” informed Kurnool DFO P. Sivasankar Reddy. — By Arrangement

Kurnool: A young leopard met an unfortunate end in a road accident near Hanumapuram village, Pedkadabur mandal, late Friday night.

Alerted by locals, police arrived at the scene and believe the leopard was struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road from Adoni towards Yemmiganur sometime after midnight. The animal’s body was transferred to forest department officials for further investigation.

“A postmortem examination conducted today by veterinary professionals confirmed the cause of death as internal injuries sustained during the collision,” informed Kurnool DFO P. Sivasankar Reddy. “Based on our initial assessment, the leopard was estimated to be around one year old,” he added.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
leopard dies in road mishap kurnool district 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X