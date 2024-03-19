You were Misguided, Dasoju Writes to Tamilsai

Hyderabad: Penning an open letter to Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who on Monday resigned as the state’s Governor, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan said that he hoped that she would desist from taking steps that are disadvantageous to backward communities. He said she has been misguided by her legal advisors. He pointed out that their plea for ensuring justice to them even after the High Court gave a judgment in their favour was not implemented by her.

“We had expected that the orders will be respected and justice will be done to those from disadvantaged communities. But as you relied on misguided legal advice, we were not appointed to the legislative Council and our pleas fell on deaf ears. The decision taken in view of the political background that we have was used as a ruse to deny us the post,” he said.

Expressing his displeasure at being denied his due and how it has left his political career at the crossroads, the BRS leader said he still wishes her well in all her future political endeavours.