Yogendra Yadav, Sukumar Narayana Stress Democracy Protection at Osmania Workshop

Hyderabad: Yogendra Yadav, national convener of the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, and Delhi University’s Sukumar Narayana speaking a workshop at Osmania University, emphasised the urgent need to protect democracy and uphold the Constitution. The event, organised by the Osmania University Left, Dalit, and Bahujan Students Association, highlighted the challenges to democracy and constitutional values in India.

The workshop was chaired by Dr Amanchi Nageswar Rao and featured discussions on the socio-economic inequities and threats to free speech and information integrity that plague the current democratic framework. Prof. Yadav and Narayana specifically stressed the importance of a caste census in addressing these disparities, advocating for a comprehensive approach to ensure socio-economic equity and adherence to democratic principles.

The speakers warned against the dismantling of fundamental principles by those in power, noting that democracy is more than just the rule of elected representatives; it requires a robust adherence to values that ensure fairness and equality for all citizens.