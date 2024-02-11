Video: Hyderabad Man Finds Worms in Dairy Milk Chocolate

Hyderabad: A resident of Hyderabad spotted a live worm crawling in Cadbury Dairy Milk bar which he had bought from Ratnadeep, at Ameerpet Metro station.

Robin Zaccheus took to X and shared the video and the bill for the chocolate too. He paid Rs 45 for the chocolate at the retail store.

"Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased in Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today. Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?" Zaccheus wrote on Friday.

One of them suggested that he raise a grievance to the Cadbury team. "They will come to collect the sample and investigate."

Another commented, "Sue them and claim compensation."

"Consult a good lawyer and file a case in the proper court, you may get a higher compensation. Compare company's similar case compensations domestically and in other countries," one other user commented.

Surprisingly, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation too responded to the post. "The Concerned Food Safety team @AFCGHMC have been alerted on this issue and the same will be resolved at the earliest," the post read.

Cadbury Dairy Milk also responded to the post and requested the Zaccheus to provide more details about his purchase.