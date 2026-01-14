Thailand Crane Disaster: Death Toll Rises To 22

A construction crane that collapsed onto a passenger train in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday left at least 22 people dead and 64 others injured, according to local officials. Initial reports stated that 12 were killed, and subsequently the toll rose to 22. These figures are still subject to verification and official confirmation by authorities on the ground.

The accident occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Emergency crews rushed to the scene to rescue survivors and provide medical assistance. The crane, which was being used to build an elevated high-speed railway, fell onto the moving train as it was travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province, causing the train to derail and catch fire, according to Nakhon Ratchasima province's Public Relations Department. There were 195 people on board the train. The department said in a Facebook post that the fire was under control and that rescuers were searching for people trapped inside the train.

As per reports, Pichet Khunnathamrak, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport, rushed to the site to investigate the cause of the accident and review safety measures at the construction site. The injured were transported to Sikhio Hospital, Pak Chong Nana Hospital (Pak Chong District), Theparat Hospital (Khok Kruat Subdistrict), and Bangkok Ratchasima Hospital (Mueang District, Nakhon Ratchasima).