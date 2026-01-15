Jaishankar, Iran FM Discuss Crisis as Protests Rock Tehran

Amid escalating unrest in Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss the evolving security situation. Jaishankar confirmed the conversation in a post on X, saying the two leaders reviewed developments in and around Iran.

The call followed an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran urging all Indian nationals—including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists—to leave the country using available means, including commercial flights, as protests against the Khamenei regime intensified and the death toll climbed to 2,500. The embassy advised Indians in Iran to keep their passports and identification documents readily available and to remain in close contact with embassy officials for assistance. It also urged citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to exercise caution, avoid protest areas, stay updated through local media, and maintain communication with the mission.











Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to immediately initiate evacuation efforts for Kashmiri students stranded in Iran, citing a rapidly worsening security environment.

The unrest, now in its 20th day, began over soaring inflation and the continued devaluation of Iran’s currency. The situation has deteriorated further following violent clashes reported at more than 280 locations nationwide. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly urged Iranian protesters to take over their institutions, saying help was on the way, though he provided no further details. The following day, the Trump administration advised some personnel to evacuate the U.S.-run Al Udeid Air Base as a precaution. The advisory came after Iran issued warnings to neighboring countries hosting U.S. military bases, threatening strikes on American installations if Washington launches an attack on Iranian territory.



