World Youth Skills Day Celebrated at President's Residence

Hyderabad: "God is not immune to criticism. Such is the case with human beings that you should not stop in life because of the fear of criticism," said psychologist and motivational speaker Gampa Nageshwar Rao during celebrations of the World Youth Skills Day, a medical programme organised at the President's Residence in Bolaram on Monday. The programme was organised with the objective to develop the role and influence of students in the society while helping the youth of today to develop their skills and abilities.

Speaking at the lecture, Sri Yuvaneshwari, founder of Chotuki Education said, "Education is not just academic. It plays a vital role in supporting mental well-being," said Sri Yuvaneshwari, founder of Chotuki Education.

Speaking on employability skills, Charan Lakkaraju, founder and CEO of Student Tribe said, "Middle class people in India are investing in education, representing a middle class society with a diverse demographic. Managing it is always a challenge when freedom comes."