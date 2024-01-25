Top
Women police constables manhandle ABVP leader

DC Correspondent
25 Jan 2024 6:35 AM GMT
The incident was reported at Rajendrangar Agricultural University during ABVP protest against the state government to immediately withdraw the GO 55
The two women constables who chased and even pulled the ABVP leader by her hair. — Internet

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty, reacting on the viral video citing two women police constables chasing an ABVP leader and pulling her hair, said that the video of improper action of some police personnel has come to his notice and a detailed inquiry will be conducted. Appropriate action will be taken, he said.

The incident was reported at Rajendrangar Agricultural University during ABVP protest against the state government to immediately withdraw the GO 55, and not allocate agricultural varsity lands to the High Court.

The state women commission is also likely to take up the issue.

